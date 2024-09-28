All educational institutions will check possible facts of violence or violation of other rights - Zholnovych

The National Social Service of Ukraine will conduct inspections in all institutions where children live for possible facts of violence or violations of other rights. This was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister reacted to the facts of possible violence against children in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region.

Reports of possible violence that took place in a special school in the Lviv region are shocking. Obviously, it is necessary to establish all the circumstances and bring all those responsible to justice, - the official said.

Zholnovych emphasized that all children should learn and grow in a safe space.

In view of this, she instructed the National Social Service to conduct inspections in all institutions where children live around the clock in order to identify possible facts of violence against them or violations of other rights.

For this purpose, the service has developed a special questionnaire to identify such violations in an environmentally friendly way without hurting children's feelings, - said the minister.

Zholnovych also noted that it would be better if all children in Ukraine, even if they have special educational needs, could study closer to their homes and return home every night.

Unfortunately, these children are now forced to be sent to special schools, of which there are only a few in the region. It is clear that it is impossible to get to them every day, so we need classes in general schools rather than separate institutions. Then parents will be able to choose an educational institution close to home, - the statement reads.

The government official also called to increase the number of family-based forms of education in communities and to develop inclusive and special classes in general schools so that educational services do not require traveling far from home and do not require that children live at school all the time.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on physical, psychological and sexual abuse of children by the director of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region. A criminal investigation was opened and a high-level meeting was initiated.