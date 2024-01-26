All 27 countries of the European Union supported the provision of 50 billion euros to Ukraine - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
All 27 EU member states have agreed to support a four-year, €50 billion program of assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Fund. Despite previous opposition, Hungary agreed to support the package.
All 27 EU member states have agreed to support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the provision of 50 billion euros to Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.
On February 1, we expect that the EU will approve a new four-year EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility. We can already say that all 27 EU members have agreed to support this program. This year, we expect that the EU will be able to provide us with financial assistance at about the level of 2023
Recall
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had previously vetoed the proposed aid package. However, yesterday, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that Hungary has made it clear that it will drop its opposition to the EU's proposed €50 billion aid package for Ukraine.
Germany says it will train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2024 and announces military aid package26.01.24, 10:39 • 43947 views