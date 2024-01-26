Germany says it will train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2024 and announces military aid package

The German Ministry of Defense announced supplies for the Defense Forces for 2024 and said that it is planned to train another 10 thousand Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports .

We plan to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany in 2024 - Defense Minister Borys Pistorius said.

Details

In addition, Pistorius announced some of the planned German support measures for Ukraine in 2024. These include the supply of IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, Cheetahs, more than 80 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, 450 armored vehicles, and additional artillery systems with ammunition. It also includes drones, radar systems, and mine clearance and reconnaissance systems.

Separately, Boris Pistorius announced a further increase in support and emphasized the importance of further strengthening Ukraine's military potential. In this regard, he noted that Germany needs to mobilize efforts to increase production.

We also need more speed in the production of weapons. Germany is taking on this dual task: on the one hand, we are covering Ukraine's most urgent needs here and now with weapons, materials and training. On the other hand, with the Air Defense Capability Coalition, we pledge long-term support, - the Minister noted.

