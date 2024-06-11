Airstrike on Kharkiv: people were injured, buildings were destroyed

The invaders shelled residential areas of Kharkiv. Buildings were damaged, fires occurred, and there are victims. Rescuers rescued the man from the rubble. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, Reports UNN.

Details

On June 10, the enemy launched massive airstrikes on residential areas of the city of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, a number of residential and outbuildings were damaged, and fires occurred.

Rescuers worked at the scene, who dismantled the rubble and extinguished the fires. Under the rubble of one of the residential buildings was a man born in 1947. With the help of special tools, rescuers reached the victim and released him. The man was taken to the hospital by an emergency medical team.

