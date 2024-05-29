ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Airplanes, missiles, armored personnel carriers and more: Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine

Airplanes, missiles, armored personnel carriers and more: Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53930 views

Sweden has announced the largest package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 13.3 billion (EUR 1.16 billion), including radar reconnaissance aircraft, the entire Swedish arsenal of 302 armored personnel carriers, ammunition, missiles, and other equipment.

The Swedish government has presented the 16th military aid package for Ukraine, worth SEK 13.3 billion (EUR 1.16 billion). This is the largest package of support from the country, which includes, among other things, radar reconnaissance and control aircraft, the entire Swedish stock of 302 armored personnel carriers and ammunition.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Swedish Ministry of Defense. 

Today, on May 29, the Swedish government is presenting the 16th and so far the largest military aid package to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Sweden is assisting Ukraine with brand new capabilities that strengthen Ukraine's overall air defense. The package, which will be included in the upcoming amended supplementary budget, amounts to SEK 13.3 billion and responds to Ukraine's priority needs

- the Swedish Defense Ministry said in a statement. 

Sweden will transfer to Ukraine, in particular: 

  • radar reconnaissance and control aircraft (ASC 890);
  • the entire Swedish stockpile of 302 armored personnel carriers (APCs) to support the formation of new brigades of the Ukrainian army;
  • artillery ammunition;
  • resources for maintenance of previously transferred equipment; 

It is noted that the aircraft (ASC 890) are supplied with a full package of services, including training, technical equipment, methodological support for radar reconnaissance and air combat control.

To further strengthen Ukraine's air defense, the support package also includes Rb 99 (AMRAAM) missiles that can be used both on aircraft and in ground-based air defense systems. It is noted that Rb 99 was transferred to Ukraine in the framework of cooperation with the United States. The missiles are converted for installation on ground-based air defense systems. 

The 16th package of military support from Sweden also includes:

  • tanker trucks, which are surplus to requirements of the armed forces;
  • maintenance of previously transferred Swedish equipment;
  • financial support for capacity building coalitions; 
  • financial support for funds and temporary initiatives for rapid and large-scale procurement of equipment for Ukraine.

It is also noted that the Swedish Defense Research Agency will be tasked with supporting Ukraine in establishing its own defense research institute.

In addition, Sweden is providing terminals with a subscription to satellite communications.

Recall 

On May 28, the Swedish government allocates a new "energy package" for Ukraine totaling SEK 650 million (over EUR 56 million at the NBU exchange rate).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

