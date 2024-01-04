Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: citizens are advised to limit their time outside

Due to weather conditions in Kyiv, a temporary deterioration in air quality is being recorded . This was stated by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents to limit their stay on the street.

In some places, an increase in the concentration of suspended particles, namely dust, has been recorded. The likely cause is meteorological conditions, in particular very low wind speeds - explained in the KCSA.

At the same time, no exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of the monitored substances was detected.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 17:30, the worst air quality situation is in Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, where high levels of air pollution have been recorded.

In the rest of the city's districts, the average level of pollution is .

Addendum

The Kyiv City State Administration adds that it is recommended to improve the air situation to :

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Recall

A rocket attack on January 2 caused fires over 10,000 square meters in Kyiv. The fires have previously caused a temporary deterioration in air quality in Kyiv.