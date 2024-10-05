Air Force warns of threat of enemy attack drones

The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of the threat of enemy attack drones. Drones are already being spotted in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, the AFU reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Sumy region is threatened by strike UAVs," the Ukrainian Air Force first reported.

"Strike UAVs are on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading west," the Air Force later said.

Later, they added that the movement of the attack UAVs was being recorded:

UAV in the southern part of Sumy region, heading south.

UAV in the central part of Sumy region, heading southwest.

UAV in the eastern part of Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAV in Kharkiv region, heading south.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 3 enemy “shahids” overnight: 10 more were lost locally