Air Force warns of launch of "Kinzhal" missiles

The Air Force announced the launch of Kinzhal missiles, reports UNN.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that a Russian VKS MiG-31K fighter jet had taken off from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region.

