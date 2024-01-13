Air Force warns of launch of "Kinzhal" missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Earlier, the Air Force reported that a Russian VKS MiG-31K fighter jet had taken off from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region.
The Air Force announced the launch of Kinzhal missiles, reports UNN.
Launch of Kinzhal missiles
