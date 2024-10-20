Air defense works over Kyiv region due to detected UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Unmanned aerial vehicles are spotted in Kyiv region. Air defense forces are targeting targets, and residents are urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.
Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Kyiv region:
A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets.
Take cover until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety.
Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online
The Air Force reported a group of UAVs in northern Kyiv region heading west.
