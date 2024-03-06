"Air defense is an absolute priority": Zelensky discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense with Greek PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the head of state said in his evening video address, UNN reports .

Details

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's priority in such negotiations is always air defense systems.

Today - in Odesa. Meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece. The main issue at the talks with the Greek Prime Minister was, of course, our defense, our capabilities in active operations and defense. Air defense is an absolute priority. As in negotiations with other partners - The president said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs weapons that can save lives. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that yesterday Odesa was under attack by the Shahed, and this morning Russia launched a missile attack on the city.

We need more protection. I spoke today with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis about how we can strengthen our people here in southern Ukraine. There will be talks with other states and leaders. We really appreciate every manifestation of assistance - The President of Ukraine emphasized.

Addendum

The Head of State also held an operational meeting with local leaders to help those affected by Russian shelling.

Today I held an operational meeting with local leaders - regional authorities, government officials - to provide all the necessary assistance to people who have lost their homes as a result of Russian strikes and lost their documents. We need to provide sufficient assistance - the President said in a video message.

He also thanked everyone who supports people in Odesa and everyone who works for and in Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he saw Russia's strike on Odesa when he was in the city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

At the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.