"Air defense is an absolute priority": Zelensky discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense with Greek PM

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 4694 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 16015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23297 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 167791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166111 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214719 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247813 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153600 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371282 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 15879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 167629 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 139002 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158395 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 150697 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14473 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15560 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19485 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21954 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43889 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"Air defense is an absolute priority": Zelensky discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense with Greek PM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29942 views

President Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities, as air defense is an absolute priority for Kyiv.

"Air defense is an absolute priority": Zelensky discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense with Greek PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the head of state said in his evening video address, UNN reports .

Details

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's priority in such negotiations is always air defense systems. 

Today - in Odesa. Meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece. The main issue at the talks with the Greek Prime Minister was, of course, our defense, our capabilities in active operations and defense. Air defense is an absolute priority. As in negotiations with other partners

- The president said. 

Zelenskyy and Greek PM pay tribute to those killed on March 2 in Odesa06.03.24, 17:31 • 27952 views

He emphasized that Ukraine needs weapons that can save lives. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that yesterday Odesa was under attack by the Shahed, and this morning Russia launched a missile attack on the city.

We need more protection. I spoke today with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis about how we can strengthen our people here in southern Ukraine. There will be talks with other states and leaders. We really appreciate every manifestation of assistance

- The President of Ukraine emphasized. 

Addendum

The Head of State also held an operational meeting with local leaders to help those affected by Russian shelling. 

Today I held an operational meeting with local leaders - regional authorities, government officials - to provide all the necessary assistance to people who have lost their homes as a result of Russian strikes and lost their documents. We need to provide sufficient assistance

- the President said in a video message.

He also thanked everyone who supports people in Odesa and everyone who works for and in Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he saw Russia's strike on Odesa when he was in the city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

At the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11