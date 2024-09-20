Air alert in southwestern Ukraine: Zakarpattia region warned of ballistic threat

The acting head of the Zakarpattia RMA, Miroslav Biletsky, reported an air alert in the Transcarpathian region and the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons, UNN reports.

Details

"Threat of ballistic weapons use. Do not ignore the air alert," Biletsky wrote on Telegram.

We would like to add that an air alert has been declared in a number of regions in the southwest.

"Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia regions - missile danger!" - indicated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

