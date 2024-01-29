Against the background of constant drone attacks: russians want to ban flights over fuel and energy facilities

Following a series of drone attacks on industrial enterprises in russia, the russian Ministry of Energy has banned flights over fuel and energy complex (FEC) facilities. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The draft of the government agency, which was reviewed by journalists, proposes to establish a flight restriction zone "along the borders of the air part of the security zone of fuel and energy facilities."

It will prohibit the flight of any aircraft, as well as gas, thermal or combined balloons (or dirigibles) and hot air balloons. An exception will be made for aircraft designed to protect such facilities.

Oil refinery on fire in russia after drone strike

In addition, flights carrying government delegations from other countries will be allowed to fly over.

It is also proposed to create a Joint Coordination Center that will be able to issue flight permits in closed zones.

According to the rules for ensuring the security of fuel and energy facilities, such a center can be created by the FSB with the participation of representatives of the russian Guard, the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Energy.

Addendum

The journalists noted that currently the fuel and energy sector facilities are not divided into separate zones closed to flights, but are subject only to general restrictions on drone flights imposed in the regions.

At the same time, russian analysts have already stated that the establishment of a no-fly zone or the introduction of additional flight permits will "make life a little more difficult" for companies that perform aerial work with drones

Recall

An attack by SBU drones led to the shutdown of a russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region, causing significant material damage to russia.