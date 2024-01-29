ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Against the background of constant drone attacks: russians want to ban flights over fuel and energy facilities

Against the background of constant drone attacks: russians want to ban flights over fuel and energy facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23144 views

russia wants to ban flights over fuel and energy facilities after recent drone attacks. An exception will be made for aircraft guarding these facilities. The move is aimed at improving safety, but could make it more difficult for industrial drones to operate in the air.

Following a series of drone attacks on industrial enterprises in russia, the russian Ministry of Energy has banned flights over fuel and energy complex (FEC) facilities. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details 

The draft of the government agency, which was reviewed by journalists, proposes to establish a flight restriction zone "along the borders of the air part of the security zone of fuel and energy facilities." 

It will prohibit the flight of any aircraft, as well as gas, thermal or combined balloons (or dirigibles) and hot air balloons. An exception will be made for aircraft designed to protect such facilities.

Oil refinery on fire in russia after drone strike25.01.24, 07:48 • 31372 views

In addition, flights carrying government delegations from other countries will be allowed to fly over.

It is also proposed to create a Joint Coordination Center that will be able to issue flight permits in closed zones.

According to the rules for ensuring the security of fuel and energy facilities, such a center can be created by the FSB with the participation of representatives of the russian Guard, the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Energy.

Addendum 

The journalists noted that currently the fuel and energy sector facilities are not divided into separate zones closed to flights, but are subject only to general restrictions on drone flights imposed in the regions.

At the same time, russian analysts have already stated that the establishment of a no-fly zone or the introduction of additional flight permits will "make life a little more difficult" for companies that perform aerial work with drones 

Recall

An attack by SBU drones led to the shutdown of a russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region, causing significant material damage to russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

