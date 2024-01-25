Oil refinery on fire in russia after drone strike

At the oil refinery in Tuapse (Krasnodar region, rf) at night there was a fire. Most likely the cause of the fire was a drone strike, reports UNN with reference to information from Russian media, publicks and operational services.

A fire broke out at the Rosneft refinery. It was noted that a vacuum unit caught fire.

Local residents, according to Telegram channels, reported the overflight of several UAVs. They were seen before and after the fire at the oil depot.

It is noted that near the refinery passes the central highway towards Sochi, where the plan "Carpet" (closed sky) was announced.

Two flights were delayed at Sochi airport due to the threat of a UAV attack in connection with the "Carpet" plan. Four more planes from Istanbul, Moscow, Saransk and Penza were circling in the air waiting for permission to land. At the moment, the "Cover" plan has already been canceled.

Local authorities reported no casualties or injuries as a result of the fire. The fire was extinguished by 99 people and 31 units of equipment, including 60 people and 17 units of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The fire has been extinguished.