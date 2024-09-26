After Russian night attack power system is operating in a balanced mode, no outages are planned - Shmyhal

After another nighttime attack by Russia on the energy sector, Ukraine's power grid is operating in a balanced mode, with no blackouts planned, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, the enemy carried out another massive attack on the Ukrainian energy sector, using drones and missiles. In particular, three power transmission facilities were attacked, one of them in Mykolaiv region. But the Russian terrorists did not achieve their goals - Ukraine's power system is operating in a balanced mode, no power outages are planned," noted Shmyhal.

According to him, today in Mykolaiv region they inspected the progress of construction of engineering protection at power substations. "The Head of RMA reported on the overall situation. We heard problematic issues and our next steps. There are no details here. We continue to work actively to strengthen the protection of power facilities," he said.

"We are also building a distributed generation system," the Prime Minister said.

