After shelling in Mykolaiv region, Dolynska - Mykolaiv stretch resumes operation - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
“Ukrzaliznytsia has announced the resumption of train traffic on the Dolynska - Mykolaiv line. The traffic was blocked due to enemy shelling, but the next train will arrive in Mykolaiv and Kherson.
In Mykolaiv region, railroad workers have resumed the operation of the Dolynska - Mykolaiv section . This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.
Details
Dolynska - Mykolaiv section is open for train traffic! The next train arriving tomorrow morning will reach Mykolaiv and Kherson
Recall
On Monday, due to hostile shelling in Mykolaiv region , the Dolynska - Mykolaiv section was closed to train traffic. The Kyiv - Mykolaiv train ran to Dolynska station, where passengers were organized a bus transfer.