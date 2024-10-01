After shelling in Mykolaiv region, Dolynska - Mykolaiv stretch resumes operation - Ukrzaliznytsia

In Mykolaiv region, railroad workers have resumed the operation of the Dolynska - Mykolaiv section . This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Dolynska - Mykolaiv section is open for train traffic! The next train arriving tomorrow morning will reach Mykolaiv and Kherson - the company said in a statement.

Recall

On Monday, due to hostile shelling in Mykolaiv region , the Dolynska - Mykolaiv section was closed to train traffic. The Kyiv - Mykolaiv train ran to Dolynska station, where passengers were organized a bus transfer.