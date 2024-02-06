After an urgent meeting with the Minister of Defense: Lubinets calls for adoption of the draft law on mobilization in the first reading

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov after sharp criticism of the draft law on mobilization. After discussing the document, the ombudsman urged MPs to support the draft law, UNN reports.

"This evening I had an urgent meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, where we discussed the draft law on mobilization, which is important for Ukraine. As a result of the meeting, we came to the conclusion that the draft law should be adopted by the Parliament in the first reading," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman also called on MPs to adopt the document in the first reading.

"The comments from the Ombudsman's Office can be resolved before the second reading. Once again, I note the quick positive response from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine!" - Lubinets summarized.

Previously

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets criticized the government's draft law No. 10449 on mobilization rules. According to him, the comments took up nine pages.

Recall

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risksas key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials.