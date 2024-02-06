ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

After an urgent meeting with the Minister of Defense: Lubinets calls for adoption of the draft law on mobilization in the first reading

After an urgent meeting with the Minister of Defense: Lubinets calls for adoption of the draft law on mobilization in the first reading

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38025 views

The Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights urged MPs to adopt in the first reading the draft law on mobilization, which he discussed with the Minister of Defense and received his support after criticizing the document.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov after sharp criticism of the draft law on mobilization. After discussing the document, the ombudsman urged MPs to support the draft law, UNN reports.

"This evening I had an urgent meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, where we discussed the draft law on mobilization, which is important for Ukraine. As a result of the meeting, we came to the conclusion that the draft law should be adopted by the Parliament in the first reading," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman also called on MPs to adopt the document in the first reading.

"The comments from the Ombudsman's Office can be resolved before the second reading. Once again, I note the quick positive response from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine!" - Lubinets summarized.

Previously

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets criticized the government's draft law No. 10449 on mobilization rules. According to him, the comments took up nine pages.

Recall

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risksas key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

