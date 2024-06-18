Afraid of surveillance: in Crimea, occupants try not to stay in cities

In the occupied Crimea, the Russian military tries not to stay in the cities and pass them very quickly because they are afraid of being followed, UNN reports with reference to ATES.

"...recently, racists have begun to pass through cities very quickly and not stay there for long, fearing surveillance and photography," the report says.

At the same time, ATES assured that they are monitoring each unit, knowing every sump along the roads, all the routes and recording movements on all the routes.