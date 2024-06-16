Adversary has increased the number of offensive and assault actions almost along the entire frontline - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9522 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 111001 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118260 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196731 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237939 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146529 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369863 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182312 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149747 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 110880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118180 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133230 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5714 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8722 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13728 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19042 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Adversary has increased the number of offensive and assault actions almost along the entire frontline - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28405 views

The enemy intensified offensive and assault operations along almost the entire frontline, the number of combat engagements increased to 70

Adversary has increased the number of offensive and assault actions almost along the entire frontline - General Staff

The number of combat engagements that took place over the last day increased to 70. Almost along the entire front line, the enemy has increased the number of offensive and assault operations. Ukrainian defenders are preventing the Russian occupiers' attempts to break through our defense and inflicting losses on them. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian cities and towns from the territory of the Russian Federation. From the area of Belgorod (Russian Federation), the aggressor launched two UAVs at Hrafske and another UAV struck Vovchansk.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Druzhelyubivka and Hrekivka over the course of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled three assaults, and five more engagements are ongoing. Near Serebryansky forest, the invaders launched an air strike with seven NARs.

Three enemy attempts to push our units from their positions west of Ivanivske and near Andriivka in the Kramatorsk sector failed.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian terrorists struck Novopoltavka with a guided aerial bomb.

The Pokrovske sector witnessed the largest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 24 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol and Umanske. Enemy aviation is actively working: the invaders struck Vozdvyzhenka twice with five UAVs; another two strikes with four UAVs - at Krynychna; Russian terrorists dropped two guided aerial bombs on Vodiane Druhe, Tarasivka, Nova Poltavka, Progress; Novoselivka Persha was attacked with one UAV and twelve NARs. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 18 enemy assaults, six combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka. The total number of attacks here increased to eight, half of which were repelled by our defenders.

In the Vremivsk sector, eight attacks by the occupying army on the positions of the Defense Forces were unsuccessful. Fighting continues in the area of Staromayorske.

Enemy aircraft were working in the afternoon in the Gulyaypol direction . Varvarovka was hit by one guided bomb, and the occupiers struck the village of Charivne with sixteen NARs.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor tried to attack our positions near Krynky for the fourth time in a day. It was unsuccessful.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41