Adversary has increased the number of offensive and assault actions almost along the entire frontline - General Staff

The number of combat engagements that took place over the last day increased to 70. Almost along the entire front line, the enemy has increased the number of offensive and assault operations. Ukrainian defenders are preventing the Russian occupiers' attempts to break through our defense and inflicting losses on them. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian cities and towns from the territory of the Russian Federation. From the area of Belgorod (Russian Federation), the aggressor launched two UAVs at Hrafske and another UAV struck Vovchansk.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Druzhelyubivka and Hrekivka over the course of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled three assaults, and five more engagements are ongoing. Near Serebryansky forest, the invaders launched an air strike with seven NARs.

Three enemy attempts to push our units from their positions west of Ivanivske and near Andriivka in the Kramatorsk sector failed.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian terrorists struck Novopoltavka with a guided aerial bomb.

The Pokrovske sector witnessed the largest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 24 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol and Umanske. Enemy aviation is actively working: the invaders struck Vozdvyzhenka twice with five UAVs; another two strikes with four UAVs - at Krynychna; Russian terrorists dropped two guided aerial bombs on Vodiane Druhe, Tarasivka, Nova Poltavka, Progress; Novoselivka Persha was attacked with one UAV and twelve NARs. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 18 enemy assaults, six combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka. The total number of attacks here increased to eight, half of which were repelled by our defenders.

In the Vremivsk sector, eight attacks by the occupying army on the positions of the Defense Forces were unsuccessful. Fighting continues in the area of Staromayorske.

Enemy aircraft were working in the afternoon in the Gulyaypol direction . Varvarovka was hit by one guided bomb, and the occupiers struck the village of Charivne with sixteen NARs.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor tried to attack our positions near Krynky for the fourth time in a day. It was unsuccessful.

There were no significant changes in other areas.