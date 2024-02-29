Advance in Donetsk region: occupants continue their offensive in the east

In Donetsk region, russia has advanced south of Berdychiv, Tonenke, in Orlivka and near Nevelske. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Today, there were new movements of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

According to reports, enemy forces have advanced south of the town of Berdychiv. Movements were also recorded in the area of Orlivka, south of Tonenke and near Nevelske.

