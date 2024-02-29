Advance in Donetsk region: occupants continue their offensive in the east
Kyiv • UNN
The russian federation advanced its troops to the south of Berdychiv, Tonenke, in Orlivka and near Nevelske in Donetsk region.
Details
Today, there were new movements of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.
According to reports, enemy forces have advanced south of the town of Berdychiv. Movements were also recorded in the area of Orlivka, south of Tonenke and near Nevelske.
