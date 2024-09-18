About 70% of area for sowing is covered by drought - Ukrhydrometcenter

Currently, about 70% of the area for sowing is covered by drought. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Now, according to our agrometeorologists, about 70% of the sowing area is covered by drought. Even the one-meter layer is completely dry. This mainly concerns the southeast of Ukraine. And this affects the sowing season, which is now starting - it is starting rather slowly. But we still hope that there is still a chance that this will not cause severe damage, for example, to next year's harvest