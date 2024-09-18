About 70% of area for sowing is covered by drought - Ukrhydrometcenter
Kyiv • UNN
A spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said that about 70% of the sowing area is affected by drought, especially in the southeast of the country. This affects the start of the sowing campaign, but there is hope that it will not cause significant damage to next year's harvest.
Currently, about 70% of the area for sowing is covered by drought. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
Now, according to our agrometeorologists, about 70% of the sowing area is covered by drought. Even the one-meter layer is completely dry. This mainly concerns the southeast of Ukraine. And this affects the sowing season, which is now starting - it is starting rather slowly. But we still hope that there is still a chance that this will not cause severe damage, for example, to next year's harvest
Drought did not affect harvest and prices for basic consumer products globally - Ministry of Agrarian Policy13.09.24, 17:11 • 32283 views