About 210 complaints about smoking in public places were received by the State Food and Consumer Service

About 210 complaints about smoking in public places were received by the State Food and Consumer Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 216690 views

The State Food and Consumer Service received about 210 complaints about smoking in public places

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection received about 210 complaints about smoking in public places. More than 70% of violations were found. This was reported to UNN by Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection Olha Shevchenko.

About 210 complaints (regarding smoking in public places - ed.), on which we went to check, and more than 70% of violations, including a larger number in public places, restaurants, the presence of ashtrays

- Shevchenko said.

Addendum

Since April 2023, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has resumed monitoring compliance with anti-tobacco legislation, including the ban on smoking in cafes, bars, and restaurants, in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine No. 522 dated 17.03.2023.

In August, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reportedthat based on citizens' complaints, 70 unscheduled inspections of business entities were conducted over 4 months to ensure compliance with the requirements of the legislation on measures to prevent and reduce the use of tobacco products and their harmful effects on public health. Violations were found in 55.7% of the inspected companies.

Add

The Ministry of Health expectsthat updated graphic images on cigarette packs with the text of medical warnings about the harm and consequences will help reduce smoking among the population of Ukraine by 10-15%.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

Contact us about advertising