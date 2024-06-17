About 200 thousand people could have left Crimea because of the occupation and the outbreak of a full-scale war

There may be about 200 thousand Ukrainians who left the territory of Crimea as a result of the Russian occupation and after the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN .

According to rough estimates, this is approximately more than 300 thousand people who lived before the occupation of Crimea. After the occupation began, the official data of Ukrainian citizens who left the peninsula was 55 thousand. We understand that these figures do not correspond to reality, because a large number of people did not register as internally displaced persons. That is why we have always said that the numbers could be at least twice as high, - Tasheva said.

She noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion and especially the beginning of mobilization processes for the Russian armed forces on the territory of half the island, Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians began to leave the peninsula in large numbers, especially in the fall of 2022.

Therefore, this is about 200 thousand people who may have left the peninsula as a result of the occupation and after the start of the full-scale invasion. About 100 thousand are likely to be Crimean Tatars who have left for the entire period. But these are numbers that we cannot fully document, - Tasheva said.

In Crimea, the occupiers are preparing to take out all museum funds from the peninsula - National Resistance Center

Addendum

Since the occupation of the Crimean peninsula, 24 people have gone missing with no informationavailable, 18 of them are representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people.