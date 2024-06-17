$41.340.03
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 110793 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118132 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196659 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237885 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146487 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369861 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182308 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149747 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
About 200 thousand people could have left Crimea because of the occupation and the outbreak of a full-scale war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31326 views

About 200,000 Ukrainians, including about 100,000 Crimean Tatars, may have fled Crimea due to the Russian occupation and the outbreak of full-scale war.

About 200 thousand people could have left Crimea because of the occupation and the outbreak of a full-scale war

There may be about 200 thousand Ukrainians who left the territory of Crimea as a result of the Russian occupation and after the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN .

According to rough estimates, this is approximately more than 300 thousand people who lived before the occupation of Crimea. After the occupation began, the official data of Ukrainian citizens who left the peninsula was 55 thousand. We understand that these figures do not correspond to reality, because a large number of people did not register as internally displaced persons. That is why we have always said that the numbers could be at least twice as high,

- Tasheva said.

She noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion and especially the beginning of mobilization processes for the Russian armed forces on the territory of half the island, Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians began to leave the peninsula in large numbers, especially in the fall of 2022.

Therefore, this is about 200 thousand people who may have left the peninsula as a result of the occupation and after the start of the full-scale invasion. About 100 thousand are likely to be Crimean Tatars who have left for the entire period. But these are numbers that we cannot fully document,

- Tasheva said.

In Crimea, the occupiers are preparing to take out all museum funds from the peninsula - National Resistance Center6/14/24, 5:00 PM • 26879 views

Addendum

Since the occupation of the Crimean peninsula, 24 people have gone missing with no informationavailable, 18 of them are representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Crimea
