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A Ukrainian man in Monaco is suspected of involvement in the death of a member of the princely family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2596 views

The 42-year-old Ukrainian was taken into custody in Monaco following the death of Antoine de Massy. He is accused of involuntary manslaughter and failure to render assistance.

A Ukrainian man in Monaco is suspected of involvement in the death of a member of the princely family

In Monaco, a 42-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained in connection with the death of 29-year-old Antoine de Massy, a member of the princely family. The man was charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to assist a person in danger. He is currently in custody. Le Figaro reports this, citing the Monaco prosecutor’s office, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that Antoine de Massy’s body was found on Sunday on a platform in the Larvotto district, on the coast. He was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III, the father of the current Prince Albert II.

According to the autopsy, the likely cause of death was a fall from a height of 13 meters from Larvotto Boulevard onto a platform behind the building.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen and has lived in Monaco for 30 years. He was detained on Monday. During questioning, the man denied any involvement in the alleged acts.

After being charged, he declined to answer the investigating judge’s questions.

The investigation must establish the exact sequence of events that led to Antoine de Massy’s fall. The prosecutor’s office did not specify precisely what actions the detainee is accused of.

According to a source familiar with the circumstances of the case, Antoine de Massy was seen early Sunday near the exit of a nightclub. He was unsteady on his feet, while one man was supporting him.

After news of the death, the princely palace expressed its condolences and reported that Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were mourning.

Ukrainian man detained in Poland on suspicion of carrying out sabotage for Russia in Romania28.10.26, 13:57 • 4140 views

Olga Rozgon

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