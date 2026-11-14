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A tanker carrying condensate overturned and caught fire on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Near Yahotyn, a DAF truck carrying gas condensate crashed into a guardrail, overturned and caught fire. Information about those injured is being clarified.

A tanker carrying condensate overturned and caught fire on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway

On Saturday, November 14, a truck carrying gas condensate overturned and caught fire on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway near Yahotyn. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, it happened at the 115th kilometer of the highway. The driver of the DAF truck lost control, collided with a guardrail, after which the vehicle overturned and caught fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. Information about those killed and injured is being clarified

 - Tkachenko said in the post.

A video of the fire also appeared online. The Kyiv region police warned drivers about traffic complications in both directions.

We remind you

In July of this year, a Kyiv court handed down a verdict to a 24-year-old man who caused a road accident in which his 17-year-old brother was killed. The tragedy occurred in July 2023.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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