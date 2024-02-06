A suspicious backpack was left in a park in Kharkiv: police showed footage of a robot check

In Kharkiv, police explosives experts used a special robot to check a suspicious backpack left in a park. Thanks to the robot's technical capabilities, including an X-ray unit, law enforcement officers did not find any explosives. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

"In Kharkiv, police explosives experts used a special robot to check a suspicious backpack left in a park. The explosives operator remotely controlled the robot's actions. Also using technical capabilities, including an X-ray machine, the police found that there were no explosive items in the backpack," the statement said.

It is noted that the inspection was carried out with the help of a Telerob robot, which was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement by colleagues from Germany.

