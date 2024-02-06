A suspicious backpack was left in a park in Kharkiv: police showed footage of a robot check

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107259 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161217 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259653 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175774 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166601 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231389 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56325 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63716 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62249 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 40757 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 53400 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231389 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217021 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229009 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82120 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87445 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114864 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115679 views
A suspicious backpack was left in a park in Kharkiv: police showed footage of a robot check

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31386 views

Kharkiv police used a bomb squad robot equipped with an X-ray scanner to check a suspicious backpack in a park and found that it did not contain explosives.

In Kharkiv, police explosives experts used a special robot to check a suspicious backpack left in a park. Thanks to the robot's technical capabilities, including an X-ray unit, law enforcement officers did not find any explosives. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

"In Kharkiv, police explosives experts used a special robot to check a suspicious backpack left in a park. The explosives operator remotely controlled the robot's actions. Also using technical capabilities, including an X-ray machine, the police found that there were no explosive items in the backpack," the statement said.

It is noted that the inspection was carried out with the help of a Telerob robot, which was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement by colleagues from Germany.

Recall

In the Solomyansky district of the capital, a Kyiv resident discovered an explosive object - probably an artillery shell - in the basement of a residential building.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
germanyGermany
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

