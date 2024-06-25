"A significant step towards ensuring full responsibility of the aggressor" - Prosecutor General on new ICC warrants

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin commented on the new ICC arrest warrants against former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, noting that this is another significant step towards ensuring full responsibility of the aggressor, UNN writes.

Details

"The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for the former Russian Defense Minister and chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to targeting civilian targets in Ukraine. This is another significant step towards ensuring full responsibility of the aggressor," Kostin said.

The prosecutor general welcomed the independent work of the ICC aimed at protecting the foundations of a world order based on laws and regulations. "I am sincerely grateful to the prosecutors, investigators of the SBU, the National Police of Ukraine and all those whose persistent efforts contributed to achieving this result," he said.

