Convicted in Italy for kidnapping and other crimes, Leonardo Bertulazzi was arrested in Argentina after four decades on the run. UNN writes with reference to El Pais.

Leonardo Bertulazzi, who took part in the kidnapping of naval engineer Piero Costa, which took place in Genoa on January 12, 1977, was arrested today in Argentina for extradition.

According to media reports, the former member of the Red Brigades has been a fugitive from justice for over 40 years. In Italy, he is wanted not only for kidnapping, but also for other criminal activities he allegedly committed as part of a left-wing radical guerrilla group.

Bertulazzi's arrest was carried out by agents of the Argentine Federal Police in cooperation with an Italian police attaché. The local security minister, Patricia Bullrich, hailed the “deep intelligence work” that preceded the arrest.

The years of impunity for this dangerous criminal are over. In this Argentina, led by President Millais, whoever makes them pays - the official wrote on her social media.

On the part of Italy, Prime Minister Meloni and Interior Minister Piantedosi made statements. In particular, it is emphasized that the arrest was “the result of a constant effort to bring dangerous fugitives to justice.

“The Red Brigades were responsible for dozens of deaths during brutal attacks during the “Years of Lead” in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s, including the kidnapping and murder of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro.

Bertulazzi was found guilty of participating in the kidnapping of naval engineer Piero Costa in Genoa in January 1977.

Costa - was a representative of one of the richest Genoese shipowning families; he was kidnapped near his home in Castelletto.

Initially, a ransom of 10 billion liras was demanded, but negotiations with Costa's family led to a reduction of the demand to 1.5 billion liras. The ransom was paid and Costa was released in early April 1977, with his hands and feet tied.

