Record 74 thousand new sole proprietorships opened in Ukraine in the first quarter: where are they most often

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainians opened a record 74,050 new individual entrepreneurs. This is a third more than last year, and 18% more than before the full-scale invasion in 2021, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, UNN reports.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainians opened more than 74 thousand new individual entrepreneurs, according to the Unified State Register. This is 33.6% more than in the same period last year.

Most of the new businesses were founded in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. Most of them are in the areas of trade, personal services, and information technology.

The capital continues its undisputed leadership in the number of new businesses in recent years. In the first quarter of this year, 10,252 new businesses were registered in Kyiv, accounting for 13.8% of the total. Dnipropetrovs'k region is in second place with 6,800 newly registered businesses. The top three is rounded out by Kyiv region with 5.7 thousand new individual entrepreneurs.

A quarter of newly registered businesses are engaged in retail trade, which has remained the most popular sector over the past 4 years. In addition, personal services and IT were also among the most popular business areas for Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

In Ukraine, the trend continues for women to open sole proprietorships more often than men. Last year, women overtook men, although men are still leading the way in starting new companies.