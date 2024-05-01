ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Record 74 thousand new sole proprietorships opened in Ukraine in the first quarter: where are they most often

Record 74 thousand new sole proprietorships opened in Ukraine in the first quarter: where are they most often

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17872 views

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainians opened a record 74,050 new sole proprietorships, up 33.6% from the same period last year and 18% more than before the full-scale invasion in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainians opened a record 74,050 new individual entrepreneurs. This is a third more than last year, and 18% more than before the full-scale invasion in 2021, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, UNN reports.

Details

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainians opened more than 74 thousand new individual entrepreneurs, according to the Unified State Register. This is 33.6% more than in the same period last year.

Most of the new businesses were founded in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. Most of them are in the areas of trade, personal services, and information technology.

The capital continues its undisputed leadership in the number of new businesses in recent years. In the first quarter of this year, 10,252 new businesses were registered in Kyiv, accounting for 13.8% of the total. Dnipropetrovs'k region is in second place with 6,800 newly registered businesses. The top three is rounded out by Kyiv region with 5.7 thousand new individual entrepreneurs.

A quarter of newly registered businesses are engaged in retail trade, which has remained the most popular sector over the past 4 years. In addition, personal services and IT were also among the most popular business areas for Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Recall

In Ukraine, the trend continues for women to open sole proprietorships more often than men. Last year, women overtook men, although men are still leading the way in starting new companies.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

