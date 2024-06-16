A rare virus that can kill a person within 48 hours spreads in Japan

A deadly disease that can kill in 48 hours is spreading rapidly in Japan. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

A rare and deadly disease caused by a meat-eating bacterium is spreading rapidly in Japan, especially in Tokyo.

Cases of Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS) have risen to unprecedented levels, causing concern among medical professionals and the public.

STSS is an aggressive disease that can be fatal within 48 hours of infection. Tokyo alone reported 145 cases in the first half of 2024, indicating the rapid spread of this dangerous infection.

Most cases occur in adults over the age of 30, with a mortality rate of about 30 percent.

