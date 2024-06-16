A rare virus that can kill a person within 48 hours spreads in Japan

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 110430 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117891 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132941 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196524 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237807 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146425 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369849 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182295 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149746 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 110556 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99650 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113119 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133038 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5636 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8662 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13702 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15172 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19018 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A rare virus that can kill a person within 48 hours spreads in Japan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26091 views

The rare and deadly streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, which can lead to death within 48 hours, is spreading rapidly in Japan, especially in Tokyo, with an unprecedented number of cases reported in the first half of 2024.

A rare virus that can kill a person within 48 hours spreads in Japan

A deadly disease that can kill in 48 hours is spreading rapidly in Japan. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

A rare and deadly disease caused by a meat-eating bacterium is spreading rapidly in Japan, especially in Tokyo.

Cases of Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS) have risen to unprecedented levels, causing concern among medical professionals and the public.

STSS is an aggressive disease that can be fatal within 48 hours of infection. Tokyo alone reported 145 cases in the first half of 2024, indicating the rapid spread of this dangerous infection.

Most cases occur in adults over the age of 30, with a mortality rate of about 30 percent.

Military helicopter crashes in Japan15.03.24, 05:26 • 27937 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

HealthNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Tokyo
Japan
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41