A rare virus that can kill a person within 48 hours spreads in Japan
Kyiv • UNN
The rare and deadly streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, which can lead to death within 48 hours, is spreading rapidly in Japan, especially in Tokyo, with an unprecedented number of cases reported in the first half of 2024.
A deadly disease that can kill in 48 hours is spreading rapidly in Japan. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.
Details
A rare and deadly disease caused by a meat-eating bacterium is spreading rapidly in Japan, especially in Tokyo.
Cases of Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS) have risen to unprecedented levels, causing concern among medical professionals and the public.
STSS is an aggressive disease that can be fatal within 48 hours of infection. Tokyo alone reported 145 cases in the first half of 2024, indicating the rapid spread of this dangerous infection.
Most cases occur in adults over the age of 30, with a mortality rate of about 30 percent.
Military helicopter crashes in Japan15.03.24, 05:26 • 27937 views