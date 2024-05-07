ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

A plane dropped a bomb on a village in Russia - ASTRA

A plane dropped a bomb on a village in Russia - ASTRA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20453 views

In the Krasnodar region of Russia, an "abnormal descent" of a munition from a Russian aircraft occurs, resulting in an explosion, but no injuries have been reported.

In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, an "abnormal descent" of ammunition from a Russian aircraft occurred. ASTRA writes about it, UNN reports .

"After the bomb fell, it exploded. There were no preliminary injuries," the statement said.

Add

The day before, ASTRA reported that Russian planes had dropped two bombs in two days on the Belgorod region. On May 4, 7 people, including a child, were injured in an accidental explosion of a FAB-500 on Belgorod, and 31 houses and 10 cars were damaged. On the day of the explosion, the governor did not name its cause.

Russian drone crashes into kindergarten in Belgorod region07.05.24, 17:39 • 21187 views

Later, ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services confirmed that a Russian bomb had fallen on the city. The FAB-250 bomb, according to ASTRA, was discovered on May 3 near the village of Kruty Log. The residents did not have to be evacuated, and there were no casualties or damage. The munition was handed over to the military for further destruction.

Two bombs in two days: Russian planes "attacked" Belgorod region twice06.05.24, 19:23 • 24984 views

Earlier, ASTRA conducted its own count of Russian bombs that fell on the Belgorod region and other regions. Thus, in March-April this year alone, Russian VKS dropped more than 20. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
fab-250FAB-250

