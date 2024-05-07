A plane dropped a bomb on a village in Russia - ASTRA

In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, an "abnormal descent" of ammunition from a Russian aircraft occurred. ASTRA writes about it, UNN reports .

"After the bomb fell, it exploded. There were no preliminary injuries," the statement said.

The day before, ASTRA reported that Russian planes had dropped two bombs in two days on the Belgorod region. On May 4, 7 people, including a child, were injured in an accidental explosion of a FAB-500 on Belgorod, and 31 houses and 10 cars were damaged. On the day of the explosion, the governor did not name its cause.

Later, ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services confirmed that a Russian bomb had fallen on the city. The FAB-250 bomb, according to ASTRA, was discovered on May 3 near the village of Kruty Log. The residents did not have to be evacuated, and there were no casualties or damage. The munition was handed over to the military for further destruction.

Earlier, ASTRA conducted its own count of Russian bombs that fell on the Belgorod region and other regions. Thus, in March-April this year alone, Russian VKS dropped more than 20.