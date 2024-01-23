A new variant of the Omicron COVID strain - "Jenny": almost 10 cases registered in Ukraine in early 2024

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 31161 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105553 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133909 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133384 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173908 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279155 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178110 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43863 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101102 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100693 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102623 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59687 views
11:46 AM • 31089 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247246 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257817 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24091 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133899 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105181 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121429 views
A new variant of the Omicron COVID strain - "Jenny": almost 10 cases registered in Ukraine in early 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24488 views

In Ukraine, a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain, called "Jenny," has been identified and 9 cases have been reported in Sumy, Volyn, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The World Health Organization believes that the risk is low and that existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against it.

In January, most cases of the new sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain were detected in Sumy region; cases were also reported in Volyn, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

In January 2024, 9 cases of a new sub-variant of the coronavirus strain Omicron - JN.1, called "Jenny" - were reported in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine: 3 cases of the virus were detected in Sumy region, 2 cases in Volyn and Cherkasy regions, and one case each in Rivne and Zaporizhzhia regions. The patients are aged 27-73 years.

Cameroon introduces regular vaccination of children against malaria for the first time in the world22.01.24, 16:34 • 104328 views

It is important to note that among those who fell ill in Ukraine, only one out of 9 people had 2 vaccinations against COVID-19. According to clinical symptoms, doctors recorded a moderate or mild course of the disease. However, as indicated, one person was hospitalized.

According to Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is constantly mutating, evading the immune response and striking weakened immune systems faster.

Even previously vaccinated people can get sick, but the acquired immunity after vaccination reduces the risk of complications during the disease. Therefore, people who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccination course and those at risk of severe disease should consult their family doctor and get vaccinated 

- notes the Deputy Minister.

At the same time, the WHO notes that in the case of JN.1, the risk to the public is low, and the vaccines used worldwide against COVID-19 protect against the new subvariant.

Recall

Swiss researchers have discovered a specific pattern in the blood of patients with long-term Covid: the discovery could revolutionize diagnosis and treatment: it involves proteins in patients' blood that indicate immune system dysfunction and chronic inflammation. Scientists hope to use the results of the study to better diagnose "long-lasting Covid" in the future and pave the way for more effective treatment of the disease.

All blood groups and rhesus are needed in eight cities of Ukraine: The Ministry of Health calls on Ukrainians to become donors22.01.24, 13:03 • 24531 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

COVID-19Health

Contact us about advertising