A new variant of the Omicron COVID strain - "Jenny": almost 10 cases registered in Ukraine in early 2024

In January, most cases of the new sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain were detected in Sumy region; cases were also reported in Volyn, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

In January 2024, 9 cases of a new sub-variant of the coronavirus strain Omicron - JN.1, called "Jenny" - were reported in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine: 3 cases of the virus were detected in Sumy region, 2 cases in Volyn and Cherkasy regions, and one case each in Rivne and Zaporizhzhia regions. The patients are aged 27-73 years.

It is important to note that among those who fell ill in Ukraine, only one out of 9 people had 2 vaccinations against COVID-19. According to clinical symptoms, doctors recorded a moderate or mild course of the disease. However, as indicated, one person was hospitalized.

According to Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is constantly mutating, evading the immune response and striking weakened immune systems faster.

Even previously vaccinated people can get sick, but the acquired immunity after vaccination reduces the risk of complications during the disease. Therefore, people who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccination course and those at risk of severe disease should consult their family doctor and get vaccinated - notes the Deputy Minister.

At the same time, the WHO notes that in the case of JN.1, the risk to the public is low, and the vaccines used worldwide against COVID-19 protect against the new subvariant.

