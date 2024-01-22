All blood groups and rhesus are needed in eight cities of Ukraine: The Ministry of Health calls on Ukrainians to become donors

Ukrainians are being urged to donate blood throughout Ukraine, as the need for donor blood remains consistently high across the country. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Health also provided a list of cities where blood is most needed. In particular:

Vinnytsia: all blood groups;

Kyiv: all blood groups;



Odesa:



- Regional transfusion station: all blood groups;

- Regional Children's Hospital: all blood groups;

Dnipro: all blood groups;

Kherson: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4+/-;



Zaporizhzhia: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-;



Mykolaiv: all blood groups;



Kropyvnytskyi: all blood groups;



Kharkiv: all blood groups;



Lviv: 1-, 2-, 3+/-, 4+/-;



Zhytomyr: all blood groups;



Lutsk: 4-.



The need for blood donations remains high throughout Ukraine. The need is dynamic and changes daily depending on the circumstances - the Ministry of Health emphasized.

