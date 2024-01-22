Cameroon introduces regular vaccination of children against malaria for the first time in the world

Cameroon will become the first country in the world to introduce regular vaccination of children against malaria. According to the Associated Press, UNN reports.

Details

Over the next two years , Cameroon plans to vaccinate about 250 thousand children. Aurelia Nguyen, chief program officer of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, said it is working with 20 other African countries to help them get the vaccine.

The Alliance hopes that by 2025 these countries will have immunized more than 6 million children.

It is noted that Cameroon will use the Mosquirix vaccine, which has been approved by the World Health Organization. The injection is 30% effective and requires four doses.

Addendum

The publication adds that about 250 million cases of the parasitic disease are reported annually in Africa, killing about 600,000 people, including 80% of children under five.

The first malaria vaccine (Mosquirix) was developed for about 30 years and approved in 2015. In 2019, as part of an experiment, it was administered in Malawi, Ghana, and Kenya. In 2021 , the WHO approved the vaccine.

The organization notes that both vaccines are safe and effective in preventing malaria in children. Their widespread use is expected to have a significant impact on public health

For reference

Malaria is an infectious disease that is most common in countries with tropical climates. Its course is accompanied by general malaise, chills, and fever.

Recall

