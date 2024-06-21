A new series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv: there are probably hits outside the city - mass media

A new series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv, probably the hits were outside the city, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The city and regional authorities did not report information about the explosions and the probability of hitting.

Previously

As reported by UNN, new explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city limits. The head of the Kharkiv Garrison and Defense Forces of Kharkiv, Serhiy Melnyk, warned about the launches of enemy kab.