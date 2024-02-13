A new kind of cyberbullying: Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of Education and the National Police

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106903 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115237 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157837 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160994 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259280 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175737 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166583 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148492 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231169 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113131 views

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 54997 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 62233 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 60690 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 38962 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 51723 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259283 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231171 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228800 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106909 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81492 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86943 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114792 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115607 views
Actual
A new kind of cyberbullying: Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of Education and the National Police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25268 views

The Ombudsman appealed to the Ministry of Education and the National Police to protect children from cyberbullying on social media, where photos of schoolchildren are posted along with derogatory comments and calls for pressure.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of Education and Science and law enforcement agencies to protect children from cyberbullying on social media. The Ombudsman reported this in Telegram, UNN reports .

During the monitoring of social networks and the Internet, telegram channels were found threatening schoolchildren. The attackers publish photos of children with comments that degrade their honor and dignity and call for physical and psychological pressure. Moreover, the administrator of one of these Telegram channels offers to delete shameful messages for a reward,

- the statement said.

Details

Lubinets said that such telegram channels have been recorded in Dnipro and Kyiv region. However, there is a possibility of similar ones in other regions.

He emphasized that, according to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law "On Protection of Childhood," no child may be subject to unlawful attacks on his or her honor and dignity, and all children are guaranteed inviolability and protection from all forms of violence.

In order to protect children's rights, the Ombudsman appealed to the Ministry of Education to conduct awareness-raising campaigns for schoolchildren on combating bullying and preventing any manifestations of violence, and to the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipro and Kyiv regions to take measures to eliminate threats to the life and health of children and their public safety.

At the same time, the Commissioner calls on parents to be conscious of the threats to children in the Internet space. After all, the development of technology gives rise, among other things, to such a phenomenon as cyberbullying (harassment, intimidation and humiliation using digital technologies).

Cyberbullying takes place on social media, messengers, and various gaming and mobile platforms. Its double danger lies in the fact that the calls for physical violence and insults that a child receives online can become a reality,

- He added.

According to the Commissioner, children should know how to act in cases where they have become victims or witnesses of cyberbullying, in particular, to seek help from trusted adults and keep evidence (screenshots of correspondence, publications, photos).

He also noted that since cyberbullying is a form of violence, parents or other adults should report it to law enforcement. Children should feel safe - both in real life and on the Internet.

Recall

Over the past 5 years, more than 600 cases of bullying have been recorded in Ukrainian schools , and by 2022, more than 140 cases per year. After the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the number of cases almost halved.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
kyivKyiv

