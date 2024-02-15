A mother who left her 2.5-year-old daughter alone at home for three days will be tried in Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers have sent to court an indictment against a 19-year-old resident of Kharkiv who left her young daughter alone in an apartment for three days without food and water. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The mother reportedly left her daughter, who was two and a half years old, alone in an apartment on the 12th floor in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.

The girl was alone for three days: from August 30 to September 2, 2023.

As it became known, the mother went to "visit" her lover. At this time, her little daughter, who has had heart problems since birth, was left without food, water, with free access to a gas stove and windows, in unsanitary and dangerous conditions.

"The accused did not even take into account the fact that residential areas of Kharkiv are constantly under large-scale shelling by the Russian armed forces, and the child could be injured," the prosecutor's office said.

The girl was rescued by neighbors who had been flooded out of her mother's apartment for almost a day. When they came upstairs, they heard the child crying and immediately called the police.

The girl is now safe and living with her relatives.

The case will be considered in the Leninsky District Court of Kharkiv.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restraint of liberty for up to two years or imprisonment for the same term.

