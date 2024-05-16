A monument to the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide will be opened in Ukraine this year

A monument to the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people will be opened in the first half of this year. This was reported by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Last year, the President announced that a monument to the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people would be opened this year. I will not announce the place or the date of the opening yet, but it will be opened in the first half of the year - Tasheva said.

She noted that it is very important for Crimean Tatars to have a place where they can lay flowers, come to think, and remember their relatives who suffered such a crime.

Addendum

Head of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov reported that the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people had initiated a project to create a monument to the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatars. Work on it is currently underway, and the location is being discussed.

For reference

The mass deportation of the indigenous population of Crimea from the peninsula by freight cars took place during May 18-21, 1944, on Stalin's personal order. The arrival of the trains to the remote corners of the then USSR ended on June 4. Crimean Tatars were accused of allegedly collaborating with Nazi Germany on a massive scale.

At the moment, there is no absolutely accurate data on how many Crimean Tatars were forcibly removed from the peninsula, and how many of them died during or in the first years after the deportation.

According to various estimates, between 191,000 and 423,000 Crimean Tatars were deported. Of these, between 27% and 42% died on the way or in the first years after the forced transportation.