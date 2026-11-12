A major traffic accident occurred in the Emirates, killing at least 14 people

A road traffic accident involving 18 vehicles occurred in the Emirate of Fujairah. As a result of the crash, 14 people were killed and another 30 were injured, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that, according to preliminary data, a road traffic accident involving 18 vehicles, including five trucks, occurred in the Emirate of Fujairah; 14 people were killed and another 30 were injured as a result of the crash.

In a post on the social network X, the ministry said that emergency and specialized services continued to work at the scene, dealing with the aftermath of the accident.

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