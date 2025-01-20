A locomotive involved in the logistics of the Russian army burned down in St. Petersburg: DIU shows video

A Russian locomotive was burned to the ground in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 18, 2025, a 3M62U locomotive, which was used to provide logistics for the Russian occupation army, was destroyed at the Ruche tram depot in St. Petersburg, Russia. The fire destroyed the entire control system," the DIU said, showing a video.

As noted, the locomotive, which was hauling Russian weapons, ammunition and military equipment by rail, cannot be restored.

"Resistance to Russia's criminal war against Ukraine continues!" the DIU emphasized.

