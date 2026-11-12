Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef

Once the fastest ocean liner in the world, longer than the "Titanic" and having crossed the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of times, will become the world's largest artificial ocean reef. To make this possible, it was deliberately sunk off the coast of Florida. BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The SS United States stood moored in Philadelphia for nearly 30 years before being towed to Florida. It will now become a home for marine life and an underwater attraction for divers.

Activists unsuccessfully tried to have the liner preserved and turned into a museum. Before the vessel was purchased by the local authorities of one of Florida's counties, several proposals were considered. In addition to a museum, for example, it was proposed that the ship be used as a floating hotel. However, none of these ideas was ultimately implemented.

While the legal proceedings continued, the vessel remained at various docks, passing from one owner to another.

After one of Florida's counties purchased the liner, it was decided to turn it into one of the many artificial reefs off the coast. At the same time, a museum dedicated to the ship's history will also be created, but on land.

Additional information

From 1952 to 1969, before the SS United States was unexpectedly taken out of service, the liner transported members of royal families and celebrities across the Atlantic Ocean.

Marlon Brando, Coco Chanel, Duke Ellington, Salvador Dalí, Walt Disney, Judy Garland, and Cary Grant traveled aboard it.

Former U.S. presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy also traveled on the vessel. And before becoming president, a young Bill Clinton crossed the ocean on it.

When the painting "Mona Lisa" was brought to the United States from France in 1962–1963, it was transported back on the SS United States.

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