Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef

$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
01:28 PM • 72 views
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine
11:45 AM • 17695 views
Von der Leyen announced the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and a proposal to cover Ukraine's deficitPhoto
11:33 AM • 17584 views
Reservation from mobilization: the government is preparing changes for critically important enterprises through 2027
11:18 AM • 15155 views
"Distance no longer provides protection": General Staff confirms strikes on all 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries
09:11 AM • 22779 views
Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy
09:01 AM • 21096 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia’s strike on a high-rise building has increasedPhoto
08:15 AM • 9276 views
Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 13 suspects detainedVideo
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 37148 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
November 12, 06:45 AM • 40028 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
November 12, 06:36 AM • 19409 views
Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: there is damage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
What is celebrated on November 12 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 12, 03:59 AM • 19687 views
Hegseth's delegation became embroiled in a scandal near the Tomb of the Unknown SoldierVideoNovember 12, 06:49 AM • 14281 views
Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman killed, 5 injuredPhoto07:52 AM • 24943 views
Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injured08:28 AM • 17928 views
Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first details12:18 PM • 10194 views
Publications
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine01:28 PM • 72 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 37148 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
Exclusive
November 12, 06:45 AM • 40028 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and driversNovember 11, 04:47 PM • 51143 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punishedNovember 11, 04:05 PM • 54396 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Steve Witkoff
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef01:01 PM • 5426 views
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideoNovember 11, 07:08 PM • 29640 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 40361 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 52393 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 48414 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136
FAB-500

Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5444 views

The SS United States liner, which carried celebrities and presidents, was deliberately sunk off the coast of Florida. It will become an artificial reef.

Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef

Once the fastest ocean liner in the world, longer than the "Titanic" and having crossed the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of times, will become the world's largest artificial ocean reef. To make this possible, it was deliberately sunk off the coast of Florida. BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The SS United States stood moored in Philadelphia for nearly 30 years before being towed to Florida. It will now become a home for marine life and an underwater attraction for divers.

Activists unsuccessfully tried to have the liner preserved and turned into a museum. Before the vessel was purchased by the local authorities of one of Florida's counties, several proposals were considered. In addition to a museum, for example, it was proposed that the ship be used as a floating hotel. However, none of these ideas was ultimately implemented.

While the legal proceedings continued, the vessel remained at various docks, passing from one owner to another.

After one of Florida's counties purchased the liner, it was decided to turn it into one of the many artificial reefs off the coast. At the same time, a museum dedicated to the ship's history will also be created, but on land.

Additional information

From 1952 to 1969, before the SS United States was unexpectedly taken out of service, the liner transported members of royal families and celebrities across the Atlantic Ocean.

Marlon Brando, Coco Chanel, Duke Ellington, Salvador Dalí, Walt Disney, Judy Garland, and Cary Grant traveled aboard it.

Former U.S. presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy also traveled on the vessel. And before becoming president, a young Bill Clinton crossed the ocean on it.

When the painting "Mona Lisa" was brought to the United States from France in 1962–1963, it was transported back on the SS United States.

The US sold two sanctioned Russian oil tankers for scrap to a UAE company - Reuters11.08.26, 14:34 • 21736 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Bill Clinton
John F. Kennedy
France
United States
Florida