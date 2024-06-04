A large-scale fire in a warehouse in Kyiv was extinguished

In Kyiv, rescuers liquidated a large-scale fire in a warehouse that occurred the night before, the State Emergency Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The fire occurred on June 3 at about 10 pm on Zakrevsky street in the Desnyansky District of the capital. The warehouse was on fire.

On June 4, at 01:10, the fire was extinguished on an area of 2000 square meters. m.

24 pieces of equipment and 96 personnel of the State Emergency Service worked on the site.

Previously, there were no casualties.