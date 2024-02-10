ukenru
A Kyiv resident planned to swim across the Tisza River on a rubber mattress, paying $4,000 for it

A Kyiv resident planned to swim across the Tisza River on a rubber mattress, paying $4,000 for it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34550 views

Border guards detained a 37-year-old Kyiv resident in Zakarpattia who planned to get to Hungary by crossing the river on an air mattress.

Border guards detained an offender who planned to get to Hungary on a rubber mattress. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the violators were found 500 meters from the border by border guards of the Mukachevo detachment. An air mattress and a pump were found in their car. The 37-year-old Kyiv resident was planning to swim across the Tisa River, and for this purpose he put on a wetsuit.

The two Transcarpathians who accompanied him were supposed to check whether there was a border patrol nearby, while he was waiting in a car parked on the outskirts of the Transcarpathian village of Vylok. The Kyiv resident had to pay $4,000 to cross the border.

A report of administrative offense was drawn up against the detainee under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine", and the case was sent to court. Border guards informed the police about the detection of signs of a crime under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
mukachevoMukachevo
kyivKyiv

