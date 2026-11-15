A gas cylinder exploded at a Christmas market in Belgium – 5 injured, two in critical condition

In Belgium, a gas cylinder exploded at a Christmas market in Maredsous on November 15, causing a large-scale fire. Five people were injured, two of them critically. The Brussels Times reports this, citing the Belga news agency, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on the grounds of the Christmas market near Maredsous Abbey in the municipality of Anhée, Namur Province. According to preliminary information, a propane cylinder exploded, after which the fire quickly engulfed the wooden stalls.

Anhée Mayor Pierre Rondiat said that one of the critically injured people was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Liège. Another was scheduled to be hospitalized at the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek. One more person sustained serious injuries and burns, while two others suffered less severe injuries.

The fire destroyed 2 market stalls

Rescuers quickly contained the fire. The blaze completely destroyed 2 wooden stalls, while 2 neighboring structures were damaged.

According to the mayor, the situation was brought under control. The Namur Public Prosecutor's Office was informed of the incident, and an expert examination was ordered to establish the exact cause of the explosion.

The Christmas market in Maredsous opened only on November 13. After the explosion, the organizers evacuated visitors and closed the market at least until the end of November 15.

Local authorities have not yet announced when the market will resume operations. The investigation into the circumstances of the explosion is ongoing.

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