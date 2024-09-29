A fraudster who defrauded people of more than UAH 340 thousand was detained in Khmelnytskyi region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 63763 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103091 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166390 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137507 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112064 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172512 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99575 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109570 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111662 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45731 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52790 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166390 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172512 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199884 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188825 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141673 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146448 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137883 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154778 views
A fraudster who defrauded people of more than UAH 340 thousand was detained in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20844 views

A 22-year-old resident of Shepetivka district forced people to take out microloans and transfer money to him. The fraudster defrauded four women of more than UAH 340 thousand during 2023-2024.

A fraudster was detained in Khmelnytsky region who obliged victims to take out microloans, transfer funds to him, and then blocked all communication with them. This was reported by the police of the Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a 22-year-old resident of Shepetivka district sent out messages offering additional income. It consisted in the fact that the victims had to enter into loan agreements with microfinance organizations and then transfer funds to the organizer of the scheme. The victims kept a certain percentage as a reward. The man, in turn, was obliged to repay the arising debts and the amount of interest accrued for the use of credit funds on his own.

Initially, the suspect complied with the agreements and repaid part of the loans. He did this so that the victims would continue to cooperate and increase the amount of the loan agreements. But when the amounts grew, he simply blocked communication with the victims.

During 2023-2024, the fraudster managed to defraud four women from Khmelnytskyi region of more than UAH 340 thousand,

- the statement said.

Currently, investigators of the Shepetivka District Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office served the offender suspicion notices under Part 1.2 of Art. 190 (Fraud) and Part 1.2 of Art. 361 (Unauthorized interference with the work of information and communication systems, electronic communication networks) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He will soon be brought to court.

26-year-old Sumy resident defrauded 41 people of UAH 235 thousand26.09.24, 03:30 • 20155 views

Olga Rozgon

