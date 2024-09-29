A fraudster who defrauded people of more than UAH 340 thousand was detained in Khmelnytskyi region

A fraudster was detained in Khmelnytsky region who obliged victims to take out microloans, transfer funds to him, and then blocked all communication with them. This was reported by the police of the Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a 22-year-old resident of Shepetivka district sent out messages offering additional income. It consisted in the fact that the victims had to enter into loan agreements with microfinance organizations and then transfer funds to the organizer of the scheme. The victims kept a certain percentage as a reward. The man, in turn, was obliged to repay the arising debts and the amount of interest accrued for the use of credit funds on his own.

Initially, the suspect complied with the agreements and repaid part of the loans. He did this so that the victims would continue to cooperate and increase the amount of the loan agreements. But when the amounts grew, he simply blocked communication with the victims.

During 2023-2024, the fraudster managed to defraud four women from Khmelnytskyi region of more than UAH 340 thousand, - the statement said.

Currently, investigators of the Shepetivka District Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office served the offender suspicion notices under Part 1.2 of Art. 190 (Fraud) and Part 1.2 of Art. 361 (Unauthorized interference with the work of information and communication systems, electronic communication networks) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He will soon be brought to court.

