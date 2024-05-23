A fragment of a Russian missile hit the heart: a 4-year-old child who was injured in the shelling on April 29 dies in Odesa

The number of victims of the Russian shelling on April 29 increased to 8 people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Today, 4-year-old Zlata died in hospital, a fragment of a Russian missile hit the child's heart. Our doctors fought to the last... I express my sincere condolences to the family. There is nothing worse than the death of a child - Kiper writes.

