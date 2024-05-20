Kiper told about a personal tragedy during his work at Odesa RMA

The death of the Tsunami commander Oleksandr Hostyshchev has become one of the personal tragedies for the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper. He told about it in an interview with Censor.Net, UNN reports.

For me, one of my own tragedies was when the commander of the "Tsunami", Oleksandr Gostishchev, was killed during another shelling. That day we had a long meeting with the security forces. Before it was over, there was an "arrival" and the chief of police of Odesa region received a call from Oleksandr. It was closer for him to get there and he said: "I'm here, I'm going to look into it and tell you about the situation." Realizing that Oleksandr was on the spot and already working with all the services, we decided to stay late and finish the meeting. Ten minutes later, the second plane arrives. It turns out that Sasha, by giving us the opportunity to work for a few more minutes, saved our lives - Kiper said.

The head of the regional state administration also clarified how often he travels to the places where there were "arrivals.

"I always go if it concerns people's lives. Probably, my experience of working in the prosecutor's office also comes into play, when I got used to the fact that an investigator has to go to the scene. Of course, the relevant rescue, utility, and other organizations are there to help: from clearing the rubble to making tea. Sometimes rescue operations last for many hours. It was the case in Dobrovolsky, where twelve people died, five of them children. The rescue operation lasted 22 hours. I was there ten times during that day, and we hoped that someone was still alive under the rubble. It's all very emotionally difficult," he said.