A food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih was hit by an Iskander-M ballistic missile - Vilkul

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 86380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95841 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114500 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186445 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231147 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142042 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368268 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181577 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149546 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197856 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 86381 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80833 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95842 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94976 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114500 views
A food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih was hit by an Iskander-M ballistic missile - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26089 views

Two men were wounded when Russian invaders fired at food depots in Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

A food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih was hit by an Iskander-M ballistic missile - Vilkul

The invaders attacked food warehouses in Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Two men were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Alexander Vilkul, writes UNN.

Details

High-precision" scum "ballistic missile" Iskander-M " attacked food warehouses in Kryvyi Rih. Two wounded-a 64-year-old man (watchman) light, sadini, provided assistance on the spot. The guy is 22 years old, admitted to the hospital, not heavy

Vilkul said.

He noted that usually there are a lot of employees in these warehouses, but due to power outages today, people were released earlier.

And we will restore the broken windows in the school and houses. The main thing is that all goals

Vilkul added.

Recall

During the day, on June 21, the Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 15 timesusing artillery and kamikaze drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
9K720 Iskander
Kryvyi Rih
