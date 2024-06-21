A food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih was hit by an Iskander-M ballistic missile - Vilkul

The invaders attacked food warehouses in Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Two men were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Alexander Vilkul, writes UNN.

Details

High-precision" scum "ballistic missile" Iskander-M " attacked food warehouses in Kryvyi Rih. Two wounded-a 64-year-old man (watchman) light, sadini, provided assistance on the spot. The guy is 22 years old, admitted to the hospital, not heavy Vilkul said.

He noted that usually there are a lot of employees in these warehouses, but due to power outages today, people were released earlier.

And we will restore the broken windows in the school and houses. The main thing is that all goals Vilkul added.

Recall

During the day, on June 21, the Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 15 timesusing artillery and kamikaze drones.