A fire broke out in a boiler room on Vynohradar Street in Kyiv: one man was injured

This morning in the Podil district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a boiler room. This was reported by the Kyiv office of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on at 8:21 a.m., the operational coordination center of the Main Directorate received a report of a fire on Ivan Vyhovsky Street in the Podil district of the capital.

Rescuers found that the fire started in a boiler room attached to a one-story building. At 9:05 a.m. the fire was localized on an area of 15 square meters and at 9:14 a.m. it was eliminated. Before the arrival of the rescuers, medical specialists hospitalized the man with second-degree burns of the face and upper limb, 10% of the body - the SES summarized.

The agency said that 13 firefighters and 3 units of fire and rescue equipment were working at the scene . The rescuers added that the cause of the fire should be established by law enforcement agencies.

Recall

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that classrooms were opened in Kyiv region to teach schoolchildren safety measures and rules of behavior in emergency situations

Fire in kindergarten in Kyiv region: what is known