A fire broke out at the Mig fighter jet plant in Moscow: evacuation of personnel is underway - rosmedia

The Mig fighter jet factory is on fire in Moscow. The fire is currently about 70 square meters in size. However, the evacuation of personnel is already underway. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in a workshop under reconstruction attached to the existing plant building.

Russian Telegram channels report that the fire occurred on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building - the cause of the fire remains unknown. The area of the fire is 70 square meters. Evacuation is currently underway.

Several fire brigades are on their way to the scene: there is a risk of the fire spreading to other buildings of the plant.

Recall

Last week, on February 9, SBU drones attacked two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region - not only the Ilya and Afip refineries.