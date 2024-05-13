A drowned man is recovered from the Southern Bug River in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, the body of a man with no signs of life was removed from the water. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Vinnytsia, on May 12, rescuers received a report from a police officer about a tragic incident in the city. A man without signs of life was found in the Southern Bug River.

Rescue crews promptly arrived at the scene and removed the deceased man from the water. The body was handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the tragedy.

Rescuers are asking residents of the region to be especially careful while resting near water bodies.

